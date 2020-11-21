VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash Saturday morning that left multiple people injured.
Authorities responded to Brown School Road and Little York Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple injuries were reported.
Police are still at the scene investigating. No word on how many people were involved or the cause of the accident.
2 NEWS is working to learn more on what led up to the crash. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Police on scene of multiple-injury crash in Vandalia Saturday
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 7,800+ new cases, 29 deaths reported
- Twitter will hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day
- Dayton church hosts drive-thru turkey giveaway Saturday
- Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week