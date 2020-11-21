Police on scene of multiple-injury crash in Vandalia Saturday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash Saturday morning that left multiple people injured.

Authorities responded to Brown School Road and Little York Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple injuries were reported.

Police are still at the scene investigating. No word on how many people were involved or the cause of the accident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on what led up to the crash. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.