SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Springfield Wednesday.

Springfield police dispatch said crews were called to the crash at Villa Road and Red Coach Drive at 2:17 p.m. Police on scene told 2 NEWS two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, nor how many vehicles were involved.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on what happened. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.