PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was killed in a crash in West Alexandria Monday.

West Alexandria Police said the crash happened at East Lexington Road and Quinn Road Monday night. The car went over an embankment into a creek. Police said recovery efforts took “quite some time” to get the victim out.

Police confirmed the accident was fatal and that only one person was in the car. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.