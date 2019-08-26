Police on scene of car flipped on top in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fairbanks crash

Fairbanks crash (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are investigating after a car flipped onto its top in Dayton Tuesday morning, regional dispatch confirms.

The crash happened at around 11:40 am Tuesday at the intersections of Brooklyn Ave. and Fairbanks Ave. in Dayton. A car was spotted on its top on the side on the side yard of a home.

Dayton Police responded to the scene, however there is no word how the car got on its top or any possible injuries.

