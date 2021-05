DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on scene of a three-car crash Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that police were called to the injury crash on I-75 South, north of U.S. 35, around 11:18 a.m.

The number of people injured and the condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.