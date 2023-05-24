DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sources within the Dayton Police Department have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred in a Dayton neighborhood Wednesday.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Suman Drive just after 5 p.m. to investigate reports that shots had been fired. Officers later sent out a 99 call asking for backup.

At this time it is unknown what may have prompted the countywide call for more officers.

2 NEWS crews are reporting that both the chief of police and the assistant chief are on the scene.

