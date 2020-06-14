Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Police on lookout for hit, run suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the lookout for a red Nissan after it fled the scene of a hit and run Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the accident happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive.

Authorities have not provided a description of the driver at this time. 2 NEWS will update the story with more information as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS