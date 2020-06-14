Police on lookout for hit, run suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the lookout for a red Nissan after it fled the scene of a hit and run Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the accident happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive.

Authorities have not provided a description of the driver at this time. 2 NEWS will update the story with more information as it develops.