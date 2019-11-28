Police officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to Riverside residents

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department delivered Thanksgiving meals to families in the area on Thursday.
They used money collected during the department’s “No Shave November” fundraiser to buy several pies, turkeys, and other Thanksgiving goodies.
The department says the initiative will continue into December for the Christmas holiday.
The department says the initiative will continue into December for the Christmas holiday.

You can leave a donation with officers or drop them off at the police department, located at 1791 Harshman Road.
