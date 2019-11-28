Police officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to Riverside residents

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department delivered Thanksgiving meals to families in the area on Thursday.

They used money collected during the department’s “No Shave November” fundraiser to buy several pies, turkeys, and other Thanksgiving goodies.

Officers just finished delivering Thanksgiving meals to families in Riverside. The money was raised by our Officers and… Posted by Riverside Ohio Police Department on Thursday, November 28, 2019

The department says the initiative will continue into December for the Christmas holiday.

You can leave a donation with officers or drop them off at the police department, located at 1791 Harshman Road.

