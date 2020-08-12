Police: No suspects believed to be involved in deadly Dayton double shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of two men at an apartment complex last week.

The shooting happened on August 5 at an apartment complex on South Euclid Avenue.

Chrishawn Perkins, 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Darryl Guy, 25 years old of Dayton, was pronounced dead later at Miami Valley Hospital.

Detectives say they have no reason to believe there was anyone else involved in the incident. Authorities are awaiting lab results to confirm those beliefs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS