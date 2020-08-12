Police: No suspects believed to be involved in deadly Dayton double shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of two men at an apartment complex last week.

The shooting happened on August 5 at an apartment complex on South Euclid Avenue.

Chrishawn Perkins, 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Darryl Guy, 25 years old of Dayton, was pronounced dead later at Miami Valley Hospital.

Detectives say they have no reason to believe there was anyone else involved in the incident. Authorities are awaiting lab results to confirm those beliefs.