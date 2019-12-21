POLICE: No active shooter at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township police say that around 3 p.m. multiple people reported a fight at the Dayton Mall. There were rumors of a gun and shots fired.

However, when police responded to the north-side of the mall moments later, they found no evidence of any fighting, weapons or shots fired.

They later sent out a tweet saying that the mall was open and safe.

Miami Township officer Pat McCoy says the busyness of the shopping area might have contributed to the quick spread of false information and panic.

“It’s chaotic over there to begin with and when you mix something like this in it gets even worse,” said Officer McCoy.

Officer McCoy is encouraging anyone out and about in busy shopping centers to remain alert and aware. He also asks that you report to authorities anything suspicious or seemingly dangerous.