Police need help identifying Riverside theft suspects

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects they say robbed a Speedway gas station.

The robbery took place at the Speedway located in the 4900 block of Burkhardt Road on July 25 around 8 p.m.

Police say two unknown men stole empty 23 empty shipping containers which were outside the store in a delivery area.

The men were seen driving a red SUV.

If anyone recognized these men you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).