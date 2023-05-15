DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 55-year-old Dayton man died on Friday, May 12 after police say his car went off the road and collided with a tree.

According to the crash report, 55-year-old Roger Reynolds was driving south on Wilmington Pike in Kettering at a high rate of speed just after 7:10 p.m. in Friday. After passing Ansel Aveneu, police said the car went off the right side of the roadway and through a parking lot before colliding with a tree.

After striking the tree, the car continued moving another 50 feet before coming to a stop.

When crews arrived on the scene, Reynolds was trapped inside the car. The Kettering Fire Department helped remove him from the car and brought him to a local hospital, attempting lifesaving measures along the way.

He was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police said that empty beer cans were found scattered around the vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.