Police: Michael Currin fatally injured after falling from bed of pickup truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Michael Currin, a freshman at the University of Dayton who died Monday, is believed to have sustained fatal injuries after falling from the bed of a pickup truck, according to Dayton Police.

In a statement released Wednesday night, DPD said that evidence indicates Currin left to get pizza from an establishment on Wayne Avenue on foot. On his way back home, authorities believe he was offered a ride in the back of a pickup truck.

Currin was found a mile away in the road “after separating from the bed of the moving truck.” The Montgomery County Coroner said his head injury was consistent with falling from a moving vehicle.

Police said that the driver of the truck did not stop to report the incident or provide assistance to Currin. He was discovered by a woman moments later who happened to be driving by. She attempted to help and contacted 911.

Dayton Police Detective have identified the people in the truck and are still investigating the matter. Detectives will also meet with prosecutors to discuss potential charges at a later time.

