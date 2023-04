DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are responding to a crash involving an RTA bus and another vehicle in Dayton.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Rosedale Drive at around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Medics have been requested, with several people on the bus reportedly injured.

There is no word yet on the extent of those injuries or what caused the crash.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.