DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A motorcycle driver was severely injured during a crash in Riverside on Tuesday night. Police say the driver was underneath a car when crews arrived on scene.

The crash occurred on the 5500 block of Marblehead Drive. Riverside police and fire crews were on the scene, as well as medics. The motorcycle driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police say it is unknown what caused the crash at this time.

