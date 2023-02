DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police and medics are responding to a 3-vehicle crash in Dayton on Wednesday night.

According to Dayton Police, reports of the crash came in at approximately 10:10 p.m. about a crash on the 1500 block of Needmore Road.

Two medics are reportedly on the scene, helping to transport individuals to the hospital.

Needmore Road has been shut down following the crash.

Additional details are unknown at this time.