Suspects shoot man after trying to break into home
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being shot by two men multiple times.
Dispatch says it happened at a residence in the 5000 block of Tyron Avenue around 5:08 p.m.
Police tell 2 NEWS that the two men tried to force their way into the residence and a fight broke out, ultimately ending in gunfire.
The man has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The two suspects fled the area.
