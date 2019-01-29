Suspects shoot man after trying to break into home

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being shot by two men multiple times.

Dispatch says it happened at a residence in the 5000 block of Tyron Avenue around 5:08 p.m.

Police tell 2 NEWS that the two men tried to force their way into the residence and a fight broke out, ultimately ending in gunfire.

The man has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The two suspects fled the area.

