FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police and medics were sent to the scene of a two car accident on Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn late Tuesday night.

2 NEWS sent crews who reported that both vehicles suffered heavy damage due to the accident.

At this time, Kauffman Avenue is closed. No word on the number of people involved or the condition they are in.

