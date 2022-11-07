DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were found dead in a Dayton home on Friday.
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Rangeley Ave. for a welfare check around 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
Police reported that there is no suspect at large following initial investigation.
This incident remains under investigation.
