Police: Man tried to use fake $50 bill

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are looking for a man they say tried to use a fake $50 bill.

The incident happened on September 24. Huber Heights Police say the man attempted to use a $50 bill that was found to be fake and they want to speak with the man to get more information.

If you recognize the man in the photo you are asked to call Huber Heights Police at 937-233-2080.

