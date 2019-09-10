Police: Man steals beer, assaults Riverside officer

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are searching for a suspect they say assaulted an officer after stealing beer from Halls Eastwood Market Monday night.

Officers responded to the store, located at 4426 Springfield Street, for reports of a theft complaint around 11 pm.

The clerk told police that a man had stolen a 12-pack of beer and ran off toward Harshman Road.

A Riverside Police officer saw the man at Northcliff Drive and Friar Lane near Yorktown Colony Apartments. While the officer was trying to arrest the suspect, the man assaulted the officer and fled toward the apartment building.

He is described as a man who stands 5’9” tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, with a Spanish accent.

When he is caught, police plan to pursue charges for assault on a police officer.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at (937) 233-2080.

