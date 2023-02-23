DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in that shots were heard near Hollencamp Avenue and Torrey Court around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dispatch also reported that shell casings were found on Seeley Drive near where the call came from.

Three minutes after the call to the police, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe the injury is connected to the report from Hollencamp Avenue.

