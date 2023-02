DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man showed up at the hospital after being shot in Dayton, police report.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

The victim reportedly told police that he had been shot while playing basketball on James H. McGee Boulevard near McCall Street.

The extent of his injuries is unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.