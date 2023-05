DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot multiple times in Dayton on Tuesday evening, leaving him in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Alex Magill with the Dayton Police Department on scene, a man was shot multiple times on Philadelphia Drive near Wawona Road on Tuesday. He is said to be in critical condition.

Police did not provide any suspect information, however, they asked that if anyone has any information to call 333-COPS.

This shooting remains under investigation.