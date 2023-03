SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot in the head in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Mead Lane around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Police said a man was shot in the head, however, there is no word on his condition at this time.

At 7:20 a.m., officers were still on the scene of the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.