Police: Man shot in chest after argument escalates

Police investigate a shooting on Dover Street in Dayton on Sunday, August 18, 2019. (Photo: Robert Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is recovering at a local hospital after a late-night shooting in Dayton.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Dover Street, near Xenia Avenue.

Police say two people were arguing in an alley when one of them shot the other in the chest.

Medics took the shooting victim to Miami Valley Hospital. Police say he is expected to recover.

Police have not released any suspect information, but officers say they did find a revolver at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222-STOP.

