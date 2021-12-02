MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was seriously injured after a fight in Harrison Twp. Friday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were flagged down to the parking of a Speedway on North Main Street just after 5 p.m.

When deputies entered the parking lot, they found an unconscious male laying on the ground with blood coming from his head. The sheriff’s office said initial investigation revealed the victim and another male were engaged in a physical altercation. The second male fled the area before deputies arrived.

First aid was administered by deputies until Harrison Township Medic arrived and took over care. The male victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigation.