Police: Man jailed after throwing knife at victim, refusing to come out of home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in jail following a standoff with police in Franklin Monday evening.

Franklin Police say officers were called for a disturbance around 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Pine Street on August 10.

Initial investigation revealed that a 51-year-old man threw a knife at someone with the intent to cause serious physical harm. Felonious assault charges were filed against the man, who spoke with officers from his second story window but refused to come out of his home.

The Warren County Tactical Team responded to the scene.

After speaking with negotiators, the man eventually surrendered to the Warren County Tactical Team. He was taken to the Warren County Jail for housing until his court date on August 11.