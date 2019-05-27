Police: Man found wounded after Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Police are investigating after a man reportedly approached a nearby resident and asked for help after he was shot multiple times.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that just before 2 pm, a man in the 1700 block of Guenther Road said he had been shot four times.

Medics were called to the scene, but it is unclear at this time how badly the man was injured.

Initial reports indicate he may have been in a car shortly before the shooting and was either pushed out or got out on his own.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

