DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was found inside of a West Carrollton daycare facility Thursday morning.

West Carrollton Police were called to Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center in West Carrollton at 6:17 a.m.

Authorities were dispatched after the communications center was notified someone was inside of the building, according to West Carrollton Deputy Police Chief David Wessling.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found one man inside of the building. Police say the man was reportedly in need of medical care and was taken to a hospital, where he is under medical treatment.

No one else was inside of the building at the time when police arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.