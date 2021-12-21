DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, 53-year-old Richard Hunt was found dead in a tree line in the 4600 block of Free Pike at around 4:30 p.m.

Dayton Police said Hunt was likely hit by a vehicle sometime in October. Detectives believe the vehicle fled the scene and never reported the accident.

This incident is still under investigation.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Police asked that anyone with information on this fatal hit and run please call Detective Rizer at (937) 333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. Callers utilizing Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.