DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, 53-year-old Richard Hunt was found dead in a tree line in the 4600 block of Free Pike at around 4:30 p.m.

Dayton Police said Hunt was likely hit by a vehicle sometime in October. Detectives believe the vehicle fled the scene and never reported the accident.

This incident is still under investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information on this fatal hit and run please call Detective Rizer at (937) 333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. Callers utilizing Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.