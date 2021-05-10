Police: Man facing charges after setting mother, home on fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said a man is facing charges after he allegedly set his mother and a home on fire Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called to Eisenhower Drive at Overlook Homes just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Major Matthew Sturgeon with Riverside Police said the male suspect was arguing with his mother when he threw gas on her and the house and set them on fire.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition with non-life-threatening burns.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. He was also treated for burns at a hospital and was released.

Sturgeon said the man is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and charges are pending for felonious assault, aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and felony domestic violence. An attempted murder charge is also being considered.

The outside of the home was heavily damaged in the fire, but is not inhabitable.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.