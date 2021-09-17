Police: Man claims to have bomb in Harrison Twp. building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man may be facing charges after claiming to have a bomb at a plasma donation center in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that at 6:37 a.m., deputies went to Talecris Plasma Resources in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue on the report of a disorderly male in the building saying he had a bomb.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone. Employees said the man had a piece of luggage on wheels that he claimed had a bomb in it. Dayton Bomb Squad was called and searched the building, however, the luggage was not found.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office said the man was found in the lot of Rally’s on Salem Avenue. The man was taken without incident. The luggage was found in the lot of Rally’s and after evaluation, Dayton Bomb Squad found it did not contain explosive material.

Salem Avenue was closed from Detroit Avenue to Siebenthaler Avenue during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. The incident will be reviewed for potential criminal charges.