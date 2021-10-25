MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been charged with assault after police said he injured a man in Miamisburg.

Miamisburg Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Maple Avenue around 5:41 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 on a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they found two men that were involved in an altercation.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that 24-year-old Dallas Griggs assaulted the other man with a hammer and a knife. The victim suffered wounds to his head, arms and leg. The victim in the case and Griggs both people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Griggs was charged with two counts of felonious assault. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

If you have any information on the incident, including video, call the Miamisburg Police Department at (937) 847-6674.