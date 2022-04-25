MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a garage in Miami County Monday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Officer said deputies were sent to the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 on an arson complaint.

When officers arrived, a female at the scene said she saw her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Myers, age 23, run from the smoking garage, get into his vehicle and flee the area. The Bethel Township Fire Department responded and was put out the garage fire.

A short time later, Riverside police told deputies Myers stopped in the city. Deputies went to Riverside and placed Myers into custody for arson and breaking and entering.

Myers is being held at the Miami County Jail.