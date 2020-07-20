Man arrested after police chase in stolen car, on foot into Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man is in custody after police said he led them on a chase in a stolen car and then took off on foot, running into Kings Island amusement park.

Police said the chase began in Hamilton County as the suspect led police down I-71 toward Kings Island.

The suspect then crashed the stolen car he was driving, police said. He then got out of the car and ran into Kings Island.

Several police agencies set up a perimeter around the service area he was in so he wouldn’t be able to get into the general population park area.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and is being transported to Hamilton County Jail.

Multiple police agencies were called to Kings Island on Monday after a person reportedly involved in a hit-and-run took off on foot near the park.