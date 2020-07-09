Police: Man and teen stab each other, both hospitalized in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 16-year-old and another man are in the hospital and police in Dayton are working to learn what happened when a man was found bloody and beaten Thursday morning.
A construction worker called 911 around 8:30 am and told dispatchers a man had been dropped off by an unknown woman near the intersection of Smithville Road and Springfield Street and the man appeared to have been beaten.
Around the same time a stabbing was reported in the 300 block of N. Smithville Road. A 16-year-ol;d victim was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with stab wounds.
Police told 2 NEWS the adult male and the teen stabbed each other. They were both taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.
