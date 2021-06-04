Police: 16-year-old connected to German Township crash that killed four in custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A 16-year-old male is in police custody on charges connected to a crash that killed four people, including a child, in German Township on April 30.

German Township Police have been looking for a vehicle that may have contributed to the cause of the crash but left the scene. Police Chief Joseph Andzik said the department doesn’t believe the vehicle connected with other two involved, but they were part of the actual crash.

The suspect will be arraigned in juvenile court Friday, June 4, after his arrest in Butler Township. Police said he will remain in custody and that he’s been charged with:

Four counts of aggravated vehicle homicide — a 2nd degree felony

Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault — a 4th degree felony

One count of failure to stop after an accident — a 3rd degree felony

The initial investigation found that one of the vehicles ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed into a van driving south on SR-4. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

On April 30, 26-year-old Ashley Mance, along with 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts, were killed as a result of the crash. Days later, 23-month-old Andrew Johnson died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.