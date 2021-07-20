Police looking for woman missing ‘under suspicious circumstances’ since Sunday

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Riverside Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman who is considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

Brooke McCullough, of Huber Heights, was last seen by her father Sunday, July 18, around 10:45 a.m. leaving the Christy Club in Riverside. She was picked up in a dark colored Dodge minivan or Chrysler Town & Country by what was described as two Black men.

Using an app on her phone, authorities have determined that from Sunday morning until Monday morning the phone was in West Dayton, Trotwood, North Dayton and Harrison Township. The phone shut off a little before 10 a.m. Monday morning.

She has since missed work, a “no call no show,” which is out of character for her, according to family.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call Riverside Police 937-233-1801

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.