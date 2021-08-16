Police looking for woman involved in Miamisburg credit card theft

Miami Valley News

(Miamisburg Police Department)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in the theft of a credit card.

The department alleges that the woman pictured below, a what they described as a “possibly middle eastern male” left the scene of the theft in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Muncy at 937-847-6612 or send a private message to the department Facebook page.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

