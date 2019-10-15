Police looking for suspects who used stolen credit cards

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is looking for two suspects after they allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at local stores.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the pair stole a wallet at a golf club then used the stolen credit cards at around 3 pm on Sept. 29. The cards were used at two stores in the area of Far Hills Ave. and Stroop Road.

Those who may have information on the two suspects are asked to call Kettering dispatch at 937-296-2555 and ask for Det. Vandegrift.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.