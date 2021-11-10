HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are looking for the people responsible for setting a playground set on fire Wednesday.

Police said officers were sent to a fire at at Community Park on 5401 Chambersburg Rd. at approximately 1:18 p.m. Callers reported the mulch was on fire at one of the playground sets, which then caught the playground set on fire. Three people were reported fleeing from the scene of the suspected arson.

Fire Division was able to put the fire out, however not before the playground set was destroyed. Police said the area was searched for the suspects, but they were not found.

Police and fire arson investigators are investigating the incident. If you have any information on this arson or the people involved, call the Huber Heights Police Division at (937) 237-3541. Police said on Facebook that a reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information on who committed the crime.