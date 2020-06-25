Police looking for suspects involved in fight outside Dayton Mall

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miami Township are trying to identify two suspects involved in a fight outside the Dayton Mall that left a female severely injured.

Around 12:30 p.m. on June 18, police say a male and female got into a physical altercation outside of the Ross Dress for Less entrance of the Dayton Mall. A second male joined in the fight, picked the female up, and threw her on the ground.

The female is in the ICU with severe head and neck injuries.

The two males, along with two females, left the Dayton Mall parking lot in a dark blue Pontiac G6 with an Ohio temporary tag with no numbers or letters on it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Miami Township police.