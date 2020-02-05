Police looking for suspects in Kettering laundromat theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects in a theft at a Kettering laundromat on Sunday, according to Kettering Police.
Kettering Police said on a Facebook that the theft happened at approximately 7:15 am at the Coin Laundry at 2016 E. Whipp Road. Police say the pair broke into one of the dollar changer machines and took an unspecified amount of coins and cash.
Anyone with information into the theft is asked to call Detective Mason with the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2583.
