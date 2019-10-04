Police looking for suspects in Arby’s robbery in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for two suspects who robbed an Arby’s restaurant in Dayton Friday morning.

The incident took place shortly before noon at the Arby’s in the 2800 block of Salem Ave. in Dayton. According to police, two armed black males entered the restaurant and demanded that the manager open the safe. When the manager was unable to open the safe, he ran out the back door.

The suspects then left the restaurant and fled towards Trotwood.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

