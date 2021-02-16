Police looking for suspects accused of using stolen debit card

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects accused of using a debit card stolen from a car in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department said the two suspects used the card at a store in Butler Township on December 8, 2020 just before 9 a.m.

Police said the suspects were in a grey or tan early 2000s model Buick LeSabre with a license plate in the rear window. The two appear to be in their late teens or early 20s with thin builds.

If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle, police ask that you call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP if you wish to remain anonymous.