HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are looking for a male suspect who is accused of stealing from a Huber Heights store.
Police released photos of the suspect who stole a 40-gallon A.O. Smith Water Heater and several packages of Blue Ridge Pine Flooring from a business in the city.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Huber Heights Police at 937-233-2080.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued
- Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
- Springfield Police looking for suspect in car break-ins and theft
- Police looking for suspect who stole water heater from Huber Heights business
- Pantsless sex offender tries to break into couple’s home through doggy door