Police looking for suspect who stole water heater from Huber Heights business

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are looking for a male suspect who is accused of stealing from a Huber Heights store.

Police released photos of the suspect who stole a 40-gallon A.O. Smith Water Heater and several packages of Blue Ridge Pine Flooring from a business in the city.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Huber Heights Police at 937-233-2080.

