Police looking for suspect who stole backhoe in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole a backhoe on New Year’s Day.

According to a release, the backhoe was stolen on Pruden Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Police said a grey pickup truck was seen following the backhoe on video when the tractor taken.

The truck then followed the backhoe from Pruden Avenue to Stanley Avenue and onto Valley Street.



If you have any information on the grey truck or the stolen backhoe, please call (937) 333-COPS.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP if you wish to remain anonymous.