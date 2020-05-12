Suspect flees from Dayton shooting, 1 taken to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for at least one suspect who fled from the scene of a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 40 block of West Hudson Avenue.

A male victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.