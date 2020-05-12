Breaking News
Police looking for suspect who fled from scene of Dayton shooting
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspect flees from Dayton shooting, 1 taken to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton shooting 5-12

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for at least one suspect who fled from the scene of a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 40 block of West Hudson Avenue.

A male victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS