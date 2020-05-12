DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for at least one suspect who fled from the scene of a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 40 block of West Hudson Avenue.
A male victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- VIDEO: Englewood Police help ducklings cross busy street
- Suspect flees from Dayton shooting, 1 taken to hospital
- As businesses seek liability protections, unions say workers should come first
- What to expect as Mall at Fairfield Commons reopens
- Doctors urge caution during retail reopening