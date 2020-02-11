Police looking for suspect in repeated Target thefts in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a woman who allegedly steals from a local Target repeatedly.

Miami Township Police are looking for the woman who allegedly shoplifted clothing at the Target on Miamisburg Centerville Road on Monday at around 4:45 pm. When Target security approached the woman, she pushed past them and drove off in a blue Dodge Caliber.

According to police, Target security says the woman has stolen from the store previously and has never been caught. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Officer Justin Knight at 937-433-2301 or 937-225-4357.